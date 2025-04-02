Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British Garden Centres is thrilled to announce that TV and radio presenter Nicki Chapman will cut the ribbon at the grand opening of Northampton Garden Centre on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s largest family-run garden centre group has transformed the former Dobbies site in Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton, into a premier gardening destination for Northamptonshire and beyond.

Nicki Chapman is an accomplished TV broadcaster and has been a mainstay of the BBC presenting team at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show since 2006, broadcasting live as well as being a contributor on Morning Live on BBC1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicki is also a regular presenter on Radio 2, often sitting in on the Breakfast Show and Early Breakfast, helping millions of listeners begin their day. She has also been hosting Radio 2’s The Saturday Show with Nicki Chapman since the beginning of 2021.

TV and radio presenter Nicki Chapman to open Northampton Garden Centre on April 12th & 13th

Grand opening and launch event – Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony by Nicki Chapman will take place and will be cut at 9.30 am on Saturday, April 12, so join us for this momentous event and enjoy the new centre and restaurant. Nicki will then do a meet and greet with customers within the store.

Exclusive opening offers

Be among the first 100 visitors through the doors during the grand opening and receive a special goody bag packed with gardening treats! Throughout the day, our friendly team will be available to assist customers and help them sign up for the exclusive Family Card scheme, which unlocks a host of benefits, events and promotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV and radio presenter Nicki Chapman will open Northampton Garden Centre on April 12th & 13th

Sign up for the Family Card during the opening weekend to enjoy an incredible 10% discount on all purchases in the garden centre. Look out for exclusive opening week offers and Best Buy deals, including 3 for £10 on Erin Compost and £3 for Tomorite.

Northampton Garden Centre will remain open until 4:30 PM on Sunday, April 13th, giving you plenty of time to explore our extensive selection of plants, tools, and gardening essentials.

Exciting changes in-store

Visitors to the new Northampton Garden Centre will discover a world of exciting changes, including an expanded selection of plants, sundries, and garden ware, including the Fern Living outdoor furniture range, exclusive to British Garden Centres. The team has also been working with new and existing concessions to bring you a better shopping experience with everything you could need for your garden all under one roof, with an incredible selection of products for your home and garden as well as expert team members on hand to share their knowledge and advice in all departments.

Northampton Garden Centre’s concessions include Weird Fish, Klass, Pavers, Mountain Warehouse, Pets Corner, Maidenhead Aquatics, Teddys Dog Care, We Buy Any Car, Cash 4 Clothes and IN Windows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant has also been revitalised so shoppers can indulge in a delicious meal with a more comprehensive and tastier menu. A BRAND NEW carvery has been added, while the popular soft play will allow kids to burn some energy and provide families with the perfect day out.

Amy Stubbs, Project & Development Manager at British Garden Centres, said: “We're thrilled to open our doors here in Wootton, finally, and welcome Nicki Chapman to the revamped store. This new Northampton Garden Centre is stocked with everything you need to make your gardens flourish. We're committed to being a part of the fabric of this community, and we look forward to welcoming both old and new customers back to the centre.”