Trilogy Active announces plans for National Fitness Day 2025 in Northampton as it celebrates the theme, ‘Powered by you!’

Local community encouraged to access FREE classes including Les Mills, Zumba, Line Dancing and Junior Boxing Class.

National Fitness Day takes place on September 24 and to celebrate Trilogy Active will be hosting free activities, across the town, for everyone to try.

Trilogy Active, who operate centres at Cripps Recreation Centre, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, Danes Camp and Mounts Baths across Northampton are offering classes throughout the day which for one are FREE for members and non-members.

For Les Mills fans Trilogy will be launching the new releases of Body Balance, Body Combat and Body Pump.

National Fitness Day 2025

“Whether it’s trying out a new exercise class, taking a dip in the pool or having a go in the gym, the campaign is designed to help inspire more people to get moving and start enjoying the physical and mental benefits of being more active every day.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active.

“Activities that we are offering FREE for the day include Line Dancing, Aqua Aerobics, Indoor Cycling and a Junior Active Boxing Class.” he added.

With a quarter of the population in England classed as inactive (averaging less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week), National Fitness Day presents an opportunity to get millions more people active and support the NHS by improving the nation’s health.

The UK Chief Medical Officers’ Guidelines recommend:

Adults do at least 150 minutes moderate intensity activity, 75 minutes’ vigorous activity, or a mixture of both, every week.

Do strengthening activities two days a week.

Reduce extended periods of sitting.

Children and young people do at least 60 minutes of activity a day across the week

Trilogy will also be launching their popular Gym Challenge where member of the Northampton community has the opportunity to win a FREE membership for 3 months.

“We are asking our members to record the number of minutes of exercise they complete in our gyms on National Fitness Day vis our app.” John Fletcher continued. “All of our centres will compete against each other to record the most minutes of exercise completed.”

“It is a great challenge for National Fitness Day.”

National Fitness Day organiser ukactive is helping thousands of gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres, studios, and sports clubs across the UK to host free events and highlight the inclusive nature of their services.

“A record 11.5 million people are now members of a health and fitness club in the UK. The campaign’s ‘Powered by you!’ tagline highlights that everyone – from individuals and communities, to businesses, schools and hospitals – can play their part in spreading the message around the importance of being physically active.” John Fletcher continued.

“We’d love more people to experience the great offering Belper Leisure Centre has and therefore please do come along on National Fitness Day 2025 and try something new.” he said.

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “As more people in the UK prioritise their physical and mental health, National Fitness Day is a moment to celebrate all the ways we can stay active to support our wellbeing and quality of life.

“Our theme, ‘Powered by you!’, demonstrates that anyone can get involved, whether you’re a returning gym-goer or just taking the first step on your fitness journey.”