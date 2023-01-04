News you can trust since 1931
Tribute to The Who - Northampton Picturedrome Saturday January 21, 2023...here's how to buy tickets

By Steven HuntContributor
2 hours ago - 1 min read

See the UK's finest tribute to The Who - Who Are You UK at the wonderful venue that is the Picturedrome in Northampton on Sat 21st Jan

WHO ARE YOU UK (THE WHO TRIBUTE)

Tickets - http://www.seetickets.com/.../the-picturedrome/2441699

Who Are You UK
Doors: 8pm

Date: Saturday, 21st January

WHO ARE YOU UK are a Kent UK based Who Tribute band – the UK’s finest tribute to The Who – paying homage to the most exciting live band in the history of rock.

A spokesperson said: “Formed by 4 huge Who fans including a guitarist who has played over 20 arena gigs supporting the actual Who themselves on recent UK tours.

“There really is no substitute for these guys – if you want the best then Who Are You UK will give you the ultimate Who show – providing the supreme musicianship that is required to recreate the amazing songs of The Who, along with the unique excitement they still bring to their live shows to this day.

“No other Who tribute gives you the power, accurate recreation and dynamics of a Who song and performance.

“No other Who tribute gives you this high level of musicianship.

“No other Who tribute gives you The Who the way Who Are You UK gives you The Who.

“The UK’s finest – we’d say that makes them the World’s finest.”