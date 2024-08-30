Tribute band Noasis prepares for sell-out shows amidst Oasis mania
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lead singer of Noasis, Gary Paine, from Northampton, says: "We've been busy for a while now, but it’s about to get even busier.
"Our promoter called recently and said ticket sales had gone mental. We’re going to get a lot more work."
Touring year-round across the UK, the band has built a dedicated following, drawing fans of all ages to their shows.
Their next performance in Northampton is scheduled for October 25th at the Picturedrome.
On being asked his reaction to the announcement of the Oasis reunion tour, Gary said:
"We were excited, but not completely surprised by the news. We'd been hearing rumours from various promoters that 2025 was going to be a big year for Oasis. Some had even hinted that Oasis were set to rival Taylor Swift in terms of popularity.
Gary speculated that several factors might have motivated the Oasis reunion tour.
“I think it’s about fifty per cent due to Noel’s divorce – he lost a lot of money there. Another reason could be that their mum, who’s now in her 80s’ would like to see the brothers make peace. And who wouldn’t want to go on tour for a year in front of millions of people?”
"I met Liam back in the ’90s," Gary shared. "He has mentioned us a couple of times now, once on the Jonathan Ross show around the pandemic, when he had been told how popular Noasis were and how we were drawing in huge audiences.
It’s clear that Oasis mania is back, and bigger than anyone expected. Yes, I’d love to meet Liam again.”
Formed in 2006, Noasis has played to huge crowds, including to over 40,000 people at popular music festival CarFest in August, and to over 17,000 fans at the Silverstone Grand Prix this year alone.
"Playing to audiences of these numbers is amazing," Gary said. " The best way I can describe it is like looking at beans on toast—you see the faces in the first few rows of people, but not much beyond that.”
Their setlist is filled with iconic songs such as "Wonderwall" and "Don’t Look Back in Anger," songs that drive the audience to their feet and singing along. "Sometimes I stand back from the mic and I listen just to the audience belting out the song. It’s incredible.”
“The audience has changed a lot over the years. Most of our front row is now fourteen or fifteen year-olds, which just shows how Oasis's music continues to resonate across generations."
"Everyone’s talking about Oasis right now, especially on social media. For those who aren’t fans, the next year might be tough, because Oasis is going to be everywhere."
For now, the tribute band is focused on meeting the growing demand. "It’s a lot of miles, but it’s worth it. This is our full-time job, and we love doing it.”
Tickets for their upcoming shows are selling fast. "Our promoter told us sales are mental, so if you want to catch us live, you’d better get in quick," the singer advised.
Fans can find tickets on the band’s website:
www.soasis.co.uk or on seetickets.com
As told to http://northantsmag.co.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.