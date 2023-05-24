Treetop Hideaways on our doorstep - the allure of treehouse living and a visit from Grand Designs

Treetop Hideaways were delighted to be chosen as a filming location for the Ch4 TV production company “Grand Designs”. They chose Treetop Hideaways because of its beautiful simplistic treehouse design and stunning location. This will be used as an introduction to their new series to set the ethos of the show.

Kevin McCloud and his team came to Treetop Hideaways in Woodhall Spa and were blown away with the beauty of the site. The film crew took some amazing drone footage of the lakes and woodland, then homing in on Kingfishers Perch which is where Kevin McCloud filmed his scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Caswell, owner of Treetop Hideaways, said “It was a great pleasure to show Kevin around. He was so interested in the history of the family-owned woodland, how we got the idea of developing the treehouses and how the build went.”

Owl Box - One of the signature treehouses at Treetop Hideaways

There is such passion and emotion around the word ‘treehouse’. Everyone remembers a treehouse from their childhood. A treehouse has a re-connection with the inner-child in us all, reaching through adventure and make-believe deep into our childhood past.

[ˈtrē ˌhous]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOUNtreehouse (noun)

1. a structure built in the trees for children (and adults) to play in.

Owl Box - One of the signature treehouses at Treetop Hideaways

There’s something enchanted about the idea of staying in a treehouse. Perhaps it is this childhood nostalgia of climbing trees and building forts, or the allure of a secluded and unique experience. Whatever the reason may be, treehouses have become popular for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They offer a special and natural experience that is hard to replicate elsewhere. From the moment you climb up the stairs and enter your elevated abode, you’ll feel a sense of detachment from the world below. The natural surroundings, the rustling of leaves, and the gentle sway of the branches all create a calming and peaceful atmosphere, a feeling of being suspended, floating above the woodland floor!

Treehouses by their very nature are surrounded by beauty. They can awaken a true love of the beauty and value of nature as well as inspiring creativity and promoting mindfulness.

Jenny Caswell, owner of Treetop Hideaways had a beautiful piece of woodland in her family for generations. It has always been special to them. It is a stunning 17 acre woodland with mature oaks, silver birches, pines and amazing 30ft rhododendron bushes. Lakes meander within this woodland with their breathtaking hidden islands.

Owl Box - One of the signature treehouses at Treetop Hideaways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is always an abundance of wildlife and birdlife. It has always been their favourite place to go for morning strolls with their dogs, picnics with their children and the occasional, rustic family camping trip.

After several years of research, sketching in notebooks, using memories from her own happy, childhood adventures and grown-up travels, Jenny created her magical and enchanting treetop escape – Treetop Hideaways. These treetop escapes, with names such as Squirrel’s Drey, Cuckoo’s Nest, Kingfisher’s Perch, all reflect the wildlife commonly sighted there.

When guests climb the steps leading up to their treetop hideaway they are greeted with views up in the treetop canopy overlooking the beautiful meandering lake. There’s the excitement of opening the treehouse doors and entering to see nature mirrored inside, the decor reflecting its namesake. The vaulted ceilings with beams resembling a majestic tree, locally handmade décor made from the very trees on the property, fluffy, grey cushions representing the feathers of the Owl in Owl Box, the emerald green satin imitating the Kingfisher’s plume in Kingfisher’s Perch, the copper baths highlighting the brilliance of the evening sunsets……

If their inner Huckleberry Finn is wanting adventure, their private rowing boat anchored to the mooring platform is ready to go and explore the twists and turns of the lake and the overhanging branches where all sorts of birds and animals hide out. Or maybe relaxing in the sunshine on the terrace with a good book is more their style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owl Box - One of the signature treehouses at Treetop Hideaways

After their adventurous or restful afternoon escapades they are usually ready to run a steamy bath with bubbly suds and rose petals in their large, outdoor bath to enjoy bathing alfresco under the day or nighttime sky while listening to the rustle of trees and the birds and the bees.

If more adventure is called for, the outdoor fire pit is stocked with kindling and logs ready to grill their evening meal or toast marshmallows just like they did in years past. Their hammocks are there too, suspended amongst the glorious rhodedendrons, providing a restful and playful place to ‘hang out’ until dinner is served.

After waking up to the dawn chorus, another exciting day awaits. There is still lots to discover including the walking trails of the 17 acre Treetop Hideaways woodland, riding bikes on the local biking trails, enjoying a stroll in the historical village of Woodhall Spa, afternoon tea at The Petwood Hotel, sampling delightful local fare in the numerous coffee shops, pubs and restaurants, browsing the unique boutiques, visiting the iconic Tattershall Castle, golf at the world-renowned Hotchkin Course…..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or simply switch off, relax and enjoy the peace and tranquility high in the treetops and let worries drift away.

Jenny’s favourite quote, which sums up the experience she hopes guests will enjoy at Treetop Hideaways, is

“Listen and The Earth Sings”

Owl Box - One of the signature treehouses at Treetop Hideaways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny’s opened her doors to guests in June 2021. Since then she has welcomed hundreds of guests to her magical and enchanting treehouse escape with overwhelming positive reviews.

She has been nominated, and has been a finalist, for several travel awards. But Jenny said the best compliment she could ever receive is to see her guests happy, relaxed and enjoying their stay. She loves to read their lovely comments in her guest books. “To see them return again and again is so special”.

Owl Box - One of the signature treehouses at Treetop Hideaways