Treasure Hunt Train Trail Open Day at Harpole Day Nursery

Beginning April 2024, working families in Northamptonshire with eligible 2-year-olds, will have access to 15 hours per week of government-funded childcare during term time. This initiative aims to make crucial nursery education accessible to more families and extend financial support to those with children already in nursery.

Nursery Manager, Lauren Freund commented, “Considering a nursery is a big decision for parents so we encourage all to come along to the Open Day to really get a feel for our setting. We have a fun Treasure Hunt Train Trail hunt game with trains hidden around the nursery that the children love finding, and lots of other activities and refreshments to keep everyone entertained. Parents can learn about the early years’ curriculum and our Brighter Learning Approach, and how we communicate about their child’s learning and progress, so they know what their children has learnt and enjoyed during the day.”