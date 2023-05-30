Transformational coach and mum is sharing words that change people’s lives

Abbi’s heart began beating so fast, she knew she had to get up and speak. The first microphone didn’t work. Then the second didn’t work. 3rd time lucky! She read her poem ‘Love’ while the band played and felt a huge buzz of love and joy during and after that moment. And she was met with such a warm reception and support from the people watching that from that moment on, she knew that she had to do more.

Abbi set herself a challenge of writing and sharing a poem a day for a week, and she just carried on. A month later she signed up to an online poetry book writing challenge. That book draft was sent to her, but the book never materialised. Not wanting to be put off, Abbi asked her supporters for help. She set up a crowdfunding project to fund her to self-publish the book and people eagerly put up the cash to order her book in advance.

And here it is, in all it’s glory. ‘On The Write Path: Poems From The Heart’.

Abbi Jinks, writes about love, choice, power, motherhood and nature.

The book launch is next week! Saturday 3rd June, 7-9pm, Westbury Arts Centre, Milton Keynes.

Abbi has been performing her poems as well as writing them and in September last year, only 1 month after that pivotal festival performance, she competed in the annual ‘Bard of Northampton’ competition and came a very close second.She has been performing at open mic nights ever since and has festival line-ups booked this summer including the popular Bedfringe festival, Bedford’s answer to the Edinburgh fringe.

Abbi writes and speaks from the heart, with passion and with truth. She writes about things that might change your life! She speaks about self-love, about fear, about resistance, choice and power! She articulates her poems beautifully in perfect rhyme. Her work will leave you feeling inspired, elevated and motivated. Through her positivity and joyful vibes, Abbi will remind you that life is for feeling good! Her words may make you think, question and ultimately transform. She is a gifted wordsmith and is both empowering and uplifting.

After years in amateur dramatics groups, community radio presenting and MCing, she is an experienced performer and was ‘born to be on stage’.

Abbi performing at Back To The Roots Festival, 2022

“Abbi Jinks is amazing with her ability to create spoken word and poetry that captures life, feelings and experiences that have a powerful resonance to her audience”ESTELLA RAMOS, DIRECTOR OF 'BACK TO THE ROOTS' FESTIVAL

She’s been on a huge transformational journey herself over the past few years and poetry is her way of sharing with you, the magic of it all. Abbi is passionate about how much ‘Words Matter’ and when she’s not on stage or writing poetry, she’s busy spreading joy and love through her dance sessions, transformational coaching, and group work on helping people wake up to their best lives!

A few comments from supporters:“You are an incredibly insightful poet and I can't wait to see you touring and sharing the magic of your creations and knowledge combined”.