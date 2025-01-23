Toys On Tour - Vintage and modern Toy Fair

Toy Fair

Toys on Tour is a vibrant and exciting vintage and modern toy fair where collectors can discover a treasure trove of beloved toys, such as Star Wars, Action Man, Pokemon, Funko Pops, Dinky, Hornby, Lego + so much more.

Toys on Tour will be at the Towcester Leisure centre on the 16th March for their first event, doors will open to the public at 10.30am, and entry is just £4 (PP, and under 12's are FREE), or for those eager beavers you can gain early entry access from 09.30am to grab those bargains!

Entry at this time is £6PP.

Alternatively, if you would like to have a stall at the event - Maybe you need to clear the loft - then please contact Rob on 07951014022 to make a booking.