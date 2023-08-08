Town’s 'most transformative’ wellness event to take place at Delapré Abbey next month

Lucienne Shakir, founder of Northampton-based Lucienne Coaching, has teamed up with the abbey to co-create a packed programme of immersive workshops, talks and activities.

The high-profile event will be focused on diversity and inclusion and will involve a range of sessions, including a SEN and family day on the Friday and keynote presentations from Laura Hof - world-famous holistic therapist and daughter of ‘Iceman’ Wim Hof on the Saturday. A full day of holistic wellbeing workshops and music are being planned for the Sunday, with weekend or day tickets available (see full line up below).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Sier, Head of Engagement and Interpretation at Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust said: “We are very excited to partner with Lucienne Shakir to host this transformative event, which we hope it will become the largest annual festival of its kind in the county.

Eleanor Sier, Head of Engagement and Interpretation at Delapré Abbey and Lucienne Shakir

“Wellbeing events are an important aspect of our next application for the National Lottery Heritage Fund too, and whilst we have run similar events like this in the past, they’ve not been on this scale with the incredible headline speakers and acts planned. The stunning grounds here at Delapré provide the perfect backdrop for the local community, families and individuals to come together to relax and unwind, and the whole event reflects our core values of community, wellbeing, and Northamptonshire heritage.”

Lucienne added: “Wellness underpins everything I do and teach as a high-performance coach who is working hard to bust the hustle culture myth. I have wanted to host a wellbeing festival in my hometown for a while, so I am over the moon it is finally happening, and that the inspiring Laura Hof will be headlining to talk about her father’s famous cold therapy techniques.

“I have many fond childhood memories of Delapré Abbey with my grandmother living close by. It holds a very special place in my heart, so I jumped at the chance to partner with them for this event. What we have created together is a very special line-up aimed at nurturing the mind, revitalising the body, and uplifting the spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Mind, Body & Soul’ will take place Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd September.

Friday 1st September (4pm-8pm): SEN & Family day, including a local poet and beatbox workshop, Word Guerrilla & Silent Disco.

Saturday 2nd September (8:30am-6:30pm): Empowerment day, including keynote speakers Laura Hof, Lucienne Coaching, Men’s Health and confidence by Ned Shakir, as well as a drumming circle by Hannah Lily,Yoga & Pilates classes for all by local teachers and lots more. Other activities on the day include barefoot trail, ice baths, and star gazing with a pizza finale.

Sunday 3rd September (8:30am-6:30pm): Holistic Wellbeing day, including yoga with Alterlife, Ife Thomas – Mind Workout, Q&A Autism & ADHD, Gordon Burcham – Mindset & Energy. Reflexology and Indian Head massages, ice baths, luxury facials and sound baths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of local artisan wellness businesses will also host stalls at the event.

Price breakdown:

· Standard Friday Ticket: £2

· Standard Saturday Ticket: £55

· Standard Sunday Ticket: £15

· Full Weekend: £60

· Full Weekend Under 16yrs - £20