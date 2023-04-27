News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
39 minutes ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
52 minutes ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
1 hour ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
2 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
15 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer

Towcestrians Tennis Club hosts first-ever grass tournament on 20th & 21st May

Towcestrians Tennis Club to host first-ever grass tournament next month. Two days of play open to players and clubs from surrounding areas.

By Emma CannonContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:36 BST

“When Wimbledon is on, people get very motivated to go and play on public courts and we’re keen to encourage players of any standard to come and take part in our inaugural tennis tournament on grass,” says Emma Cannon, a Towcestrians Tennis member helping organise the event.

“Grass surfaces make for a great court experience and our tournament is open to both club members and casual players to enter,” she says.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tournament will take place over two days. On the Saturday (May 20) it will be mens’ and ladies’ doubles, while on the Sunday (May 21) there’s mixed and mixed veterans.

https://bit.ly/grasstowshttps://bit.ly/grasstows
https://bit.ly/grasstows
Most Popular

Refreshments are available all day, the bar will be open and serving Pimms among other drinks.

Interested players can find more details https://webcollect.org.uk/tows/event/grass-tournament

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is being sponsored by Howkins & Harrison

Towcestrians Tennis Club is an LTA club participating in local club leagues and offering coaching programmes and summer camps. See more at http://towcestrianstennis.co.uk

Related topics:Wimbledon