Towcestrians Tennis Club hosts first-ever grass tournament on 20th & 21st May
Towcestrians Tennis Club to host first-ever grass tournament next month. Two days of play open to players and clubs from surrounding areas.
“When Wimbledon is on, people get very motivated to go and play on public courts and we’re keen to encourage players of any standard to come and take part in our inaugural tennis tournament on grass,” says Emma Cannon, a Towcestrians Tennis member helping organise the event.
“Grass surfaces make for a great court experience and our tournament is open to both club members and casual players to enter,” she says.
The tournament will take place over two days. On the Saturday (May 20) it will be mens’ and ladies’ doubles, while on the Sunday (May 21) there’s mixed and mixed veterans.
Refreshments are available all day, the bar will be open and serving Pimms among other drinks.
Interested players can find more details https://webcollect.org.uk/tows/event/grass-tournament
The event is being sponsored by Howkins & Harrison
Towcestrians Tennis Club is an LTA club participating in local club leagues and offering coaching programmes and summer camps. See more at http://towcestrianstennis.co.uk