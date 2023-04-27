Towcestrians Tennis Club hosts first-ever grass tournament on 20th & 21st May

“When Wimbledon is on, people get very motivated to go and play on public courts and we’re keen to encourage players of any standard to come and take part in our inaugural tennis tournament on grass,” says Emma Cannon, a Towcestrians Tennis member helping organise the event.

“Grass surfaces make for a great court experience and our tournament is open to both club members and casual players to enter,” she says.

The tournament will take place over two days. On the Saturday (May 20) it will be mens’ and ladies’ doubles, while on the Sunday (May 21) there’s mixed and mixed veterans.

Refreshments are available all day, the bar will be open and serving Pimms among other drinks.

Interested players can find more details https://webcollect.org.uk/tows/event/grass-tournament

The event is being sponsored by Howkins & Harrison