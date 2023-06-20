Towcester Choral Society Summer Concert...audience will get two choirs for the price of one!

If you can come to the Towcester Choral Society summer concert on 15th July you’ll actually get 2 choirs for the price of one! For this wonderful concert TCS are going to be joined by members of Thame & Haddenham Choral Society for an evening of summertime music.

This lovely concert will feature some exquisite settings of Shakespeare’s finest texts, as well as traditional folk songs and more recent popular songs - maybe sung in unexpected ways! In addition to this already wonderful cocktail we'll have some a cappella singing and solo sets from a jazz trio.

There will be music in a variety of styles and moods - humorous, dazzling, sentimental - and guaranteed to delight! As usual, refreshments are included in the ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under-18s.

The concert is on Saturday 15th July at 7.30pm in St Lawrence’s Church Towcester. Make sure you get your tickets as soon as possible:

email [email protected] (to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by BACS)

use our new online ticketing facility at www.towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com