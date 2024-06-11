Towcester Choral Society summer concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Coming to America' -Towcester Choral Society’s Summer Concert will be a celebration of the best in American choral music.

We’ll be transporting you from traditional American folksong,through Fats Waller, Gershwin, Porter and Hammerstein, to Copland, Bernstein, Billy Joel, Eric Whitacre and Sarah Quartel. We’ll be accompanied by our own repetiteur Rowena Gibbons, as well as instrumentalists who will also perform their own sets. There'll be songs you recognise and some that may well become your new favourites! A night that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a song in your heart!

The concert is in St Lawrence’s Church, Towcester, at 7.30 on Saturday 29th June. The ticket price of £15 (£7.50 for under 18s) includes interval refreshments. Tickets can be ordered by email to [email protected] (to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by bank transfer) or you can use our online ticketing facility athttp://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/