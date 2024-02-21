Towcester Choral Society presents Elijah

Mendelssohn’s Elijah is widely regarded as one of the greatest oratorios of the Romantic era. This dramatic and uplifting piece, sung in English and featuring stirring choruses, is based on the life of the prophet Elijah. Full of earthquakes, hurricanes, fiery chariots, wicked queens and holy visions this musical adventure will be brought to life by our musical director Helen Swift. The choir will be supported by the orchestral talents of the Trinity Camerata and professional soloists.