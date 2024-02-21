Towcester Choral Society presents Elijah
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mendelssohn’s Elijah is widely regarded as one of the greatest oratorios of the Romantic era. This dramatic and uplifting piece, sung in English and featuring stirring choruses, is based on the life of the prophet Elijah. Full of earthquakes, hurricanes, fiery chariots, wicked queens and holy visions this musical adventure will be brought to life by our musical director Helen Swift. The choir will be supported by the orchestral talents of the Trinity Camerata and professional soloists.
Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s ( which includes refreshments and a programme).
Get your tickets be emailing [email protected] ( to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by bank transfer), by calling 01908 542815, or you can use our online ticketing facility at http://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/