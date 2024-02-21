News you can trust since 1931
Towcester Choral Society presents Elijah

On 23rd March at 7.30pm in St Lawrence Church Towcester there will be a performance of Mendelssohn's oratorio 'Elijah'
By rachel robinsonContributor
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
Mendelssohn’s Elijah is widely regarded as one of the greatest oratorios of the Romantic era. This dramatic and uplifting piece, sung in English and featuring stirring choruses, is based on the life of the prophet Elijah. Full of earthquakes, hurricanes, fiery chariots, wicked queens and holy visions this musical adventure will be brought to life by our musical director Helen Swift. The choir will be supported by the orchestral talents of the Trinity Camerata and professional soloists.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s ( which includes refreshments and a programme).

Get your tickets be emailing [email protected] ( to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by bank transfer), by calling 01908 542815, or you can use our online ticketing facility at http://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/

