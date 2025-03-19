Towcester Choral Society Easter Concert

This concert is on Sunday, April 13, at 5pm in St Lawrence's Church, Towcester.

The concert begins with some beautiful classic English choral pieces, such as Byrd's Ave Verum, the evocatively sorrowful Tomkins' When David Heard sung around the church, and other delightful shorter pieces.

One of the highlights of the concert then follows -John Rutter's Requiem; Rutter is known for composing instantly memorable tunes, and nowhere is this more evident than in his glorious Requiem which is a firm favourite with choirs and audiences around the world. It is upliftingly optimistic and the performance in Towcester will be one not to be missed.

We are also thrilled to be welcoming our orchestra who will start their solo pieces with the joyful and nostalgic The Lark Ascending by Ralph Vaughan Williams featuring Towcester-born Richard Smith as solo violinist and orchestra leader.

We will be directed as usual by our own MD Helen Swift, accompanied by Rowena Gibbons , and solos will be sung by members of the choir, including Hester Wood singing the Pie Jesu solo in the Rutter.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s (which includes refreshments and a programme)

Please buy your tickets in advance from our online ticketing facility at http://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/. (Please note our concerts can be oversubscribed, so we cannot guarantee that you will be able to obtain a ticket on the day)