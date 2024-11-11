Towcester Choral Society Christmas Concert

TCS Christmas 2024

This year's concert will be an unforgettable musical celebration of the Christmas story in St Lawrence’s Church Towcester at 7.30pm on Saturday 7th December.

The first half of the programme will feature highlights of Handel’s Messiah, including the well-loved Hallelujah Chorus. Following interval refreshments of mulled wine and mince pies, the second half will showcase the joyous sounds of Christmas in carols and seasonal classics, and, of course, the ‘traditional’ opportunity for audience participation!

The choir will be accompanied by a string quartet, trumpet, and Rowena Gibbons on keyboard, all under the leadership of our Musical Director Helen Swift – and the sound will be magnificent!

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £7.50 for under-18s, and include a programme and refreshments. This is always a popular concert so get your tickets as soon as possible through the website https://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/. A few tickets may be available to buy at the door, but this is always a popular concert so to be sure of a seat buy online.

There will also be a raffle with wonderful prizes, tickets can be bought with cash ( prefered) or card.

Don’t miss out on being part of this enchanting festive treat!