Towcester Choral Society Christmas Concert

What better way to start your Christmas season than by enjoying this lovely festive choral music? On the programme is Stella Natalis by Karl Jenkins. This stunning work was written in 2009 and comprises 12 short movements celebrating different aspects of the Christmas season. The lyrics are drawn from various sources including original texts by Jenkins’ wife Carol Barratt. Conveying the Christmas message of peace, goodwill, compassion and a new beginning, Stella Natalis (star of birth) introduces us to music that is immediately appealing. For this performance TCS will be joined by brass, woodwind and percussion and they will certainly add an extra ‘sparkle’ to the performance.

It wouldn’t be a TCS Christmas concert without a selection of the more traditional Christmas favourites as well as an introduction to some new ‘gems’. There will be readings, and, of course, audience participation! A Christmas-themed raffle will also be on offer.

Interval refreshments are included in the ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s. Tickets can be ordered by email to [email protected] (to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by bank transfer) or you can use the online ticketing facility at http://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/

