Top tribute acts celebrate a wealth of great music at Royal & Derngate

A great line up of acts starts by celebrating the music of the well-loved American rock duo, when The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to the Derngate stage on Monday 29 May. With huge projected photos and original film footage, a full live band performs all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia and Bridge Over Troubled Waters, along with many more.

Then on Saturday 17 June, The McCartney Songbook, starring Peter John Jackson, takes audiences on a musical journey of Sir Paul’s career from his earliest beginnings with the Fab Four and The Wings days, to his prolific solo work. The fantastic production features over 40 monster hits including Can’t Buy Me Love, Yesterday and Hey Jude.

Calling Planet Earth, coming to Northampton on Friday 23 June, offers a New Romantic Symphony with a journey through one of the greatest musical eras of all time, the electrifying ‘80s. Performed by an incredible band with symphonic arrangements, the show features songs from legendary artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Ultravox, Soft Cell and more.

Peter John Jackson in The McCartney Songbook

The UK Pink Floyd Experience recreate the sights and sounds of the legendary band in concert, when they come to Royal & Derngate on Saturday 8 July, including a stunning light show. The performance features songs from albums such Animals, Wish You Were Here, The Wall and, of course, The Dark Side of the Moon, in a true celebration of all things Floyd.

In addition, the RUSH Theatre Company returns to the Royal stage on Saturday 3 June with their narrated musical The King of Reggae – The Man, The Music, telling the story of the man whose iconic music brought Reggae to the world. Audiences can enjoy songs such as One Love, No Woman No Cry and Is This Love, played by the incredible JA Reggae Band.

To find out more or to book tickets for any of these first rate music shows, call Royal & Derngate’s Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

* A charge of £4 applies for all transactions of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members or Disabled Patrons, and is per-transaction, not per-ticket.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story

Calling Planet Earth

