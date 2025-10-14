Top operatic stars combine with Northampton Male Voice Choir in “The Love of Song”
Julie Unwin (International Opera Soloist) has been inspired to create an outstanding musical event bringing her Opera friends together with the Northampton Male Voice Choir, directed by Stephen Bell, for an impressive evening of song.
Speaking about the concert, Julie said “I was motivated to create this concert to raise awareness of PSP and to raise money following the death of my Mother last Christmas from the disease. I’m a vocal coach for NMVC so it was a natural fit to bring them together with some of my Opera friends for this concert”.
Stephen Bell, the musical director of the award winning Northampton Male Voice Choir (nmvc.co.uk) and is enthusiastic about joining Julie and friends; “Following our recent annual concert and the BBC Make a Difference Awards in the Derngate recently we’re very excited to be joining Julie and her friends in Kettering. This will be a spectacular evening and there’s something for everyone - all for a great cause”.
Tickets are available on the door or (best to purchase in advance) via the link.