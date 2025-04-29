Top comics head to town for Northampton Comedy Festival
More than 50 comedians have been booked to appear at multiple venues across the town centre as part of a two-month-long series of gigs, including top names such as Rosie Jones, Paul Sinha and Josh Pugh.
The festival, which takes place between Sunday, 25 May and Saturday, 26 July, has been organised by locally based promoters The Comedy Crate with support from Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID).
Venues hosting performances include Saints Coffee, Cheyne Walk Club and V&B while many of the acts have made their name on shows including Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week and Eight Out of 10 Cats does Countdown.
Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back the Northampton Comedy Festival for a third successive year, building on the success of the previous two festivals which have seen hundreds of people sell-out venues across the town centre.
“This is an opportunity to see big names in intimate venues as they prepare their material for shows on the nation’s biggest stage. We’re looking forward to seeing Northampton come together to have a laugh in some of the town centre’s brilliant venues, from coffee shops and museums to pubs and clubs.”
The focal point of the festival will be a ‘weekender’ on 12-13 July, when 25 acts will appear across three stages.
There will also be a family-friendly ‘WiFi Wars’ event held at Charles Bradlaugh aimed at young gamers, while adults can also play along as well.
Mike Chase from The Comedy Crate said: “We are delighted to once again partner up with Northampton Town Centre BID to bring hilarious acts to our town that are warming up either for Edinburgh or for their tour shows.
“All of the shows are at bargain prices, giving you the chance to watch TV acts, circuit headliners and stars of the future without travelling hundreds of miles and paying fortunes for accommodation. Please get behind your local independent comedy club and make this a festival to remember.”
The stand-up dates kick-off a period of entertainment being dubbed ‘The Festival of Festivals’ – with other events including the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton, Northampton Music Festival, Northampton Carnival, Northampton Pride, The Amazing Northampton Run and the Women’s Rugby World Cup.
For tickets and more information, visit www.thecomedycrate.com