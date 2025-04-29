Top comics head to town for Northampton Comedy Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some of the most respected names in UK stand-up will be coming to Northampton for a dedicated comedy festival this summer, with many acts using it as a warm-up on route to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 comedians have been booked to appear at multiple venues across the town centre as part of a two-month-long series of gigs, including top names such as Rosie Jones, Paul Sinha and Josh Pugh.

The festival, which takes place between Sunday, 25 May and Saturday, 26 July, has been organised by locally based promoters The Comedy Crate with support from Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venues hosting performances include Saints Coffee, Cheyne Walk Club and V&B while many of the acts have made their name on shows including Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week and Eight Out of 10 Cats does Countdown.

The Norrthampton Comedy Festival line-up has been revealed

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back the Northampton Comedy Festival for a third successive year, building on the success of the previous two festivals which have seen hundreds of people sell-out venues across the town centre.

“This is an opportunity to see big names in intimate venues as they prepare their material for shows on the nation’s biggest stage. We’re looking forward to seeing Northampton come together to have a laugh in some of the town centre’s brilliant venues, from coffee shops and museums to pubs and clubs.”

The focal point of the festival will be a ‘weekender’ on 12-13 July, when 25 acts will appear across three stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a family-friendly ‘WiFi Wars’ event held at Charles Bradlaugh aimed at young gamers, while adults can also play along as well.

Mike Chase from The Comedy Crate said: “We are delighted to once again partner up with Northampton Town Centre BID to bring hilarious acts to our town that are warming up either for Edinburgh or for their tour shows.

“All of the shows are at bargain prices, giving you the chance to watch TV acts, circuit headliners and stars of the future without travelling hundreds of miles and paying fortunes for accommodation. Please get behind your local independent comedy club and make this a festival to remember.”

The stand-up dates kick-off a period of entertainment being dubbed ‘The Festival of Festivals’ – with other events including the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton, Northampton Music Festival, Northampton Carnival, Northampton Pride, The Amazing Northampton Run and the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

For tickets and more information, visit www.thecomedycrate.com