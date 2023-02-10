Tony & Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys returns to Northampton

The highly successful UK and Ireland tour of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys is heading to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, from Tuesday 21 March to Saturday 1 April.

This stage sensation goes behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

L to R Blair Gibson, Dalton Wood, Michael Pickering & Christopher Short in Jersey Boys UK & Ireland Tour

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

In this touring production, Michael Pickering plays Frankie Valli, alongside Christopher Short as Nick Massi, Blair Gibson as Bob Gaudio and Dalton Wood as Tommy DeVito. Ryan Heenan will play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

Jersey Boys originally opened in New York in November 2005 and, by the time it closed in January 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. Jersey Boys first ran in London’s West End from 2008 to 2017 – nine amazing years – and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End. In 2021, the musical returned to the West End, opening the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on 10 August 2021, where it continues to play, alongside the current tour. Jersey Boys previously played two record-breaking UK and Ireland Tours.

The Jersey Boys UK and Ireland Tour is staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

Recipient of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.

This sensational musical takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 21 March to Saturday 1 April at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets – priced from £17* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

