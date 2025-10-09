Tommee Tippee, The Café at Tesco & Maternal Mental Health Alliance team up to open Sip & Share Café at Tesco Stores across Corby, Watford and Sunderland on 10th October

Tommee Tippee Sip and Share Café

Tommee Tippee and the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA) have teamed up with The Café at Tesco Corby, Watford and Sunderland to create safe, supportive space for parents and care givers to connect and access guidance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative comes at a critical time as many mums experience perinatal mental health challenges, yet struggle in silence. Key facts include:

1 in 4 women and birthing people experience perinatal mental health difficulties

and birthing people experience perinatal mental health difficulties 70% of new or expectant mums hide or underplay difficulties, often due to stigma and shame

of new or expectant mums hide or underplay difficulties, often due to stigma and shame 50% of perinatal mental health problems go undiagnosed or untreated

By providing local, accessible spaces, the Sip & Share Café aims to help parents and care givers feel supported, seen and understood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This free hub offers a welcoming environment where parents can enjoy drinks and cake, receive small gifts for themselves, and pick up free products for their babies. MMHA representatives will be on hand to offer guidance and a listening ear, while babies can enjoy play areas and creative activities. The hub is designed to give parents and care givers a chance to take a breather, relax, and connect with others who understand the joys and challenges of motherhood, creating a space where parents can feel seen, heard, and part of a supportive community.

Because caring for your mental health is a key part of caring for your baby, the hub aims to challenge the stigma around parental mental health by highlighting how common perinatal mental health struggles are, and offering emotional support, practical guidance, and opportunities to connect with other parents.

The hub will also support the MMHA’s Big Give campaign, which is taking place from 8th October until 15th October, where all donations made during this week will be doubled to fund vital new resources to educate new and soon-to-be parents and those around them, about perinatal mental health and ensure they get the support they need to thrive.

The Café at Tesco at the heart of local communities, provide the perfect backdrop for this initiative. Together, The Café, Tommee Tippee, and MMHA are raising awareness of the challenges many parents and care givers face in silence and highlighting the importance of safe, stigma-free spaces for new and soon-to-be parents.

When: 10th October, 10am - 1pm

Where: The Café at Tesco Extra Sunderland, SR6 0DA Watford, WD17 2BD Corby, NN18 8AL

More info:https://www.instagram.com/p/DPLKqNrjT-g/