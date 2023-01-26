Tom Jones Spectacular hits Northampton – celebrating a 60-year legacy in music
‘This production will transport you back to the golden years of music’
An all-new live spectacular, created by leading theatre show producers Entertainers, takes to the road in 2023 to celebrate the career of a chart-topping living legend. With support from a talented live band, it is billed as “the ultimate Tom Jones experience proving 'It’s Not Unusual' to have fun.
Approaching 60 years ago, Tom Jones recorded the smash hit single It’s Not Unusual – a song that propelled the Grammy award winning performer to international stardom.
Entertainers’ director James Taylor guarantees that the show will loved by everyone. It charts the skyrocketing career of multi award-winning legend Sir Tom Jones.
“Combining breath-taking vocal and raucous stage presence, this production will transport you back to the golden years of music,” says James. “The must-see show features an outstanding band and backing singers.”
“Theatregoers can travel back in time to be treated to all of Tom’s million-selling hits, including, Delilah, Green Green Grass of Home, What’s New Pussycat?, Sex Bomb, Kiss, Mama, Told me, She’s a Lady and of course It’s Not Unusual.”
Book your tickets now for this unmissable concert spectacular.
Tickets are available from the theatre box office: www.theoldsavoy.co.uk and 01604 491005.
It’s Not Unusual is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.