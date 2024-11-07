Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show

Sat 14 Jun 2025 12:00 pm - ends at 1:00 pm or Sat 14 Jun 2025 3:30 pm - ends at 4:30 pm Live on Stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon, and brand new for 2025, Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show comes to our theatre bringing alive the illustrations and music that makes Tom Gates hugely popular around the world! With catchy tunes and hilarious performances, this fantastic new stage show brings the best of the Brilliant World of Tom Gates into one live show!

It’s pure fun for the whole family whether you're a lover of the books or new to Tom and his friends!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Produced by Mark Thompson Productions and directed by Miranda Larson.

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Tickets £16.50 per person or Family of Four £15 per person