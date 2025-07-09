Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show 2026
22nd February 2026 12:30 - 13:30 and 22nd February 2026 15:30 - 16:30
Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon, and brand new for 2025, Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show comes to our theatre bringing alive the illustrations and music that makes Tom Gates hugely popular around the world!
It’s pure fun for the whole family whether you’re a lover of the books or new to Tom and his friends! Age 3+
Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm