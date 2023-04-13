Tom Chambers to star in Murder in the Dark at Northampton's Royal & Derngate this autumn

The award-winning Original Theatre has teamed up with Trafalgar Entertainment for the first time to produce a new Torben Betts thriller, Murder in the Dark, directed by Philip Franks and starring Tom Chambers. The UK and Ireland tour will take to the Royal stage in Northampton from Monday 16 to Saturday 21 October.

New Year’s Eve. A car crash on a lonely road brings famous but troubled singer Danny Sierra and his extended family to an isolated holiday cottage in rural England. From the moment they arrive, a sequence of inexplicable events begins to occur… and then the lights go out.

This thrilling new ghost story by acclaimed writer Torben Betts will thrust you into darkness and have you on the edge of your seats until the final chilling twist.

Tom Chambers in new thriller Murder in the Dark

Torben Betts said, “I'm really thrilled to be working with Original Theatre again. This will be my fourth project with them, after their tours of Invincible, Caroline's Kitchen and the online play Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon. Their reputation continues to grow while their commitment to touring theatre around the country has not faded, despite the battering our industry has taken over the last few years. I am thrilled that I will be part of their next ghostly theatrical adventure.”

Tom Chambers is known for his roles as Sam Strachan in Holby City and Casualty, Max Tyler in Waterloo Road and Inspector Sullivan in Father Brown. He also won the sixth series of Strictly Come Dancing with his partner Camilla Dallerup. In theatre, he most recently appeared in the West End in Elf the Musical. He originated the role of Jerry Travers in Top Hat, which earned him an Olivier nomination. He also starred in Original Theatre’s lockdown film of Torben Betts’s Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon.

Tom Chambers said, “I’m really thrilled and excited to be a part of this brand new piece of theatre, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. It should be a great night out, if you can find your way out!”

Murder in the Dark will be directed by Philip Franks (The Mirror Crack’d, The Habit of Art, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, The Croft and A Cold Supper Behind Harrods) and designed by Adrian Linford, with lighting design by Olivier Award-winner Paul Pyant, original music and sound design by Max Pappenheim.

The UK and Ireland tour will be produced by Alastair Whatley and Tom Hackney for Original Theatre in association with Trafalgar Entertainment. Original Theatre’s recent productions include The Mirror Crack’d, The Time Machine, The End of the Night, The Hound of The Baskervilles, Birdsong and Originals, a new playwriting competition held over the summer at Riverside Studios.