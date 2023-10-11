Tom Chambers stars in thrilling new ghost story Murder in the Dark at Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award-winning Original Theatre bring a brand new Torben Betts thriller, Murder in the Dark, to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate this autumn. Directed by Philip Franks and starring Tom Chambers, this gripping play takes to the Royal stage from Monday 16 to Saturday 21 October.

New Year’s Eve. A car crash on a lonely road brings famous but troubled singer Danny Sierra and his extended family to an isolated holiday cottage in rural England. From the moment they arrive, a sequence of inexplicable events begins to occur… and then the lights go out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This thrilling new ghost story by acclaimed writer Torben Betts will thrust you into darkness and have you on the edge of your seats until the final chilling twist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Chambers and Susie Blake in Murder in the Dark. Photo by Pamela Raith

Torben Betts said, “I'm really thrilled to be working with Original Theatre again. This will be my fourth project with them, after their tours of Invincible, Caroline's Kitchen and the online play Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon. Their reputation continues to grow while their commitment to touring theatre around the country has not faded, despite the battering our industry has taken over the last few years. I am thrilled that I will be part of their next ghostly theatrical adventure.”

Playing Danny, Tom Chambers is known for his roles in Holby City, Casualty, Waterloo Road and Father Brown, and for winning the sixth series of Strictly Come Dancing. His theatre credits include Top Hat, which earned him an Olivier nomination.

Tom Chambers said, “I’m really thrilled and excited to be a part of this brand new piece of theatre, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. It should be a great night out, if you can find your way out!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production also stars Susie Blake, who has recently delighted audience across the country with her highly acclaimed portrayal of Miss Marple in The Mirror Crack’d. She is perhaps best known for playing the Continuity Announcer in Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, as well as her regular roles in Coronation Street and Mrs Brown’s Boys. The cast is completed by Rebecca Charles, Jonny Green, Owen Oakeshott and Laura White.

Director Philip Franks (The Mirror Crack’d, The Habit of Art) said, “Horror films have been my guilty pleasure since I was a morbid child. Now is the time to find out whether many years’ worth of jump scares and terrible nightmares can be put to good use. We’ll also see whether my more adult theory – that horror often puts its finger on what worries us most as a society at any given time – will also hold true.“

From the company behind the recent production of The Mirror Crack’d, smash-hit comedy Invincible and the acclaimed Birdsong, Murder in the Dark can be seen from Monday 16 to Saturday 21 October, at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £27* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk. This production is recommended for ages 14 upwards.