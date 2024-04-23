TJ Higgs Psychic Medium at The Old Savoy
Friday 22 November 2024 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmTJ Higgs: Grief is Love Tour 2024Book your tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call the Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am to 2pmTickets - £22 per seat
TJ Higgs: Grief is Love Tour 2024
TJ is well known for working alongside the late Colin Fry in many of his live theatre shows including The Three Mediums which was also with the late Derek Acorah.
Her TV and Stage appearances include Colin Fry Live, and the Psychic Private Eyes series, as well as her star power in live events.
Her passion is bringing peace of mind and resolution to those grieving for their departed and allowing those in spirit to demonstrate their continued love and caring.
Those attending theatre events come away with a new perspective and often exclaim what presence, light, and love surrounded them during their time with TJ.