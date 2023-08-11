Titchmarsh Ladies Strip for 2024 Calendar

Having been diagnosed with sino-nasal mucosal melanoma in 2021, Diane has already gone through extensive surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, and is awaiting various scans before yet another operation for her rare condition. Meanwhile, compiling the calendar has offered a welcome distraction for her and her burlesque buddies from around the village, who range in age from 49 to 75 – as with the film Calendar Girls, released in 2003, the cast for the Titchmarsh version come from various walks of life. The aim is the same, of raising money for a worthy charity, and as with the hit movie’s characters, these East Midlands lasses have had some fun in the process.

At 62 years old, Diane used to run a gardening business, but now enjoys time with her husband Steve and beloved dog Sidney, and just being in the Great Outdoors. Hence, that is where the pictures for the 2024 calendar have been taken, in the lush, pastoral scenery surrounding the village, featuring the village friends who are supporting the goal of raising at least £5,000.

Pete “Moose” Jousiffe - also a resident of Titchmarsh, was the very patient photographer handed the task of coaxing these plucky poseurs into showing more than just their faces and a well-turned ankle behind greenery, holding a strategically placed lamb or other imaginative props. Finally, all 11 ladies come together for a Christmassy group toast in December and round off an often frivolous, full colour but beautifully presented A3-sized calendar.

Other locals have generously chipped in with sponsorship coming from the butchers, auctioneers, curtain makers, carpenters and more; with everyone involved very much onboard with the idea of supporting both Diane and Cancer Research. And come September they will be sharing a barbeque and a few drinks at the local village shop for the launch of Titchmarsh’s shared endeavour.