Time to talk at Upton’s Intergenerational Playgroup

Co Op and Valentine’s Bistro Upton collaborate to bring World Mental Health Day celebrations to Intergenerational Playgroup.

As part of the Co Op's Community and Participation Team, Jasmine Matthews supports local charities and community groups within Northamptonshire.

Co Op members have previously campaigned on the issue of loneliness finding that new parents and the elderly are the most likely to suffer loneliness. With loneliness and poor mental health interlinked, the team knew they had to bring further awareness to this on World Mental Health Day.

Co Op are collaborating with an existing Intergenerational playgroup ran by Valentine's Bistro Upton to celebrate World Mental Health Day with a "Tea and Talk" session.

The playgroup will take place on 10th October at Valentine's Bistro and will encourage users to settle down with a cuppa, slice of cake and simply talk.

There's no need to book, just turn up!