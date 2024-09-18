Time to talk at Upton’s Intergenerational Playgroup
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of the Co Op's Community and Participation Team, Jasmine Matthews supports local charities and community groups within Northamptonshire.
Co Op members have previously campaigned on the issue of loneliness finding that new parents and the elderly are the most likely to suffer loneliness. With loneliness and poor mental health interlinked, the team knew they had to bring further awareness to this on World Mental Health Day.
Co Op are collaborating with an existing Intergenerational playgroup ran by Valentine's Bistro Upton to celebrate World Mental Health Day with a "Tea and Talk" session.
The playgroup will take place on 10th October at Valentine's Bistro and will encourage users to settle down with a cuppa, slice of cake and simply talk.
There's no need to book, just turn up!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.