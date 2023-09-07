Tim Vine: Breeeep! September 21st 2023 @ 7:30 pm
It’s Tim Vine and he’s back with a brand new stand-up show!Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/tim-vine-breeeep/Or by calling the box office on 01604 491005Tickets £25
It’s Tim Vine and he’s back with a brand new stand-up show! Come and enjoy a mountain of nonsense, daft one-liners, joyful songs, wobbly props and ridiculous humour. (Plus utter drivel.) Witness the stupidity. Then leave. Switched on the Christmas lights in Cheam two years on the run. All tickets non-repundable.
‘Is there a more ludicrous comedian in Britain?’ (The Times)