Tim Vine: Breeeep! September 21st 2023 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/tim-vine-breeeep/Or by calling the box office on 01604 491005Tickets £25
Published 7th Sep 2023
It’s Tim Vine and he’s back with a brand new stand-up show! Come and enjoy a mountain of nonsense, daft one-liners, joyful songs, wobbly props and ridiculous humour. (Plus utter drivel.) Witness the stupidity. Then leave. Switched on the Christmas lights in Cheam two years on the run. All tickets non-repundable.

‘Is there a more ludicrous comedian in Britain?’ (The Times)

