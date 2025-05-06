Tickets are now on sale for Strictly SENSational – A night of talent, glamour and FUNdraising!
Hosted by SENSational Care Provisions and Joanne Banham Dance Company, this feel-good event will take place at The Deco Theatre on Sunday, 29th June 2025.
An unforgettable evening awaits as participants from the SEN community take to the stage in a celebration of dance. After weeks of rehearsals and hard work, you can expect an electric atmosphere, show-stopping routines, and a whole lot of sparkle as the SENsational team lights up the dance floor.
The event is not just a performance - it’s an important event with an aim to raise funds for The Tor Rox Foundation, a charity supporting cancer patients in accessing physical activity during treatment.
“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone to watch what promises to be an uplifting and inspiring night,” says co-organiser Emily Chapman. “This event is about giving everyone their moment to shine - and now we all have the chance to cheer them on while raising money for an incredible charity.”
Tickets are limited and expected to sell fast!
To purchase tickets: https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/strictly-sensational-2025/?fbclid=IwY2xjawKDPH5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFvd2daNzJsN0haQlU5ZklqAR7wNWpG87flsXFdGqQDHZEbu252kDfLSGnKJ2vWRgbGZTsW5eh1KykOQp6PCg_aem_1NiCeeXw4WKt8RJmXyf4sg
Or, for more information, please contact:
Emily and Jonny at [email protected] or 07531 179246
