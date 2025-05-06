Tickets are now on sale for Strictly SENSational – A night of talent, glamour and FUNdraising!

Get ready to be dazzled!

Get ready to be dazzled! Tickets are now officially on sale for Strictly SENSational, the highly anticipated Strictly Come Dancing-inspired show celebrating the incredible talents of adults with special educational needs (SEN).

Hosted by SENSational Care Provisions and Joanne Banham Dance Company, this feel-good event will take place at The Deco Theatre on Sunday, 29th June 2025.

An unforgettable evening awaits as participants from the SEN community take to the stage in a celebration of dance. After weeks of rehearsals and hard work, you can expect an electric atmosphere, show-stopping routines, and a whole lot of sparkle as the SENsational team lights up the dance floor.

The event is not just a performance - it’s an important event with an aim to raise funds for The Tor Rox Foundation, a charity supporting cancer patients in accessing physical activity during treatment.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone to watch what promises to be an uplifting and inspiring night,” says co-organiser Emily Chapman. “This event is about giving everyone their moment to shine - and now we all have the chance to cheer them on while raising money for an incredible charity.”

Tickets are limited and expected to sell fast!

To purchase tickets: https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/strictly-sensational-2025/?fbclid=IwY2xjawKDPH5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFvd2daNzJsN0haQlU5ZklqAR7wNWpG87flsXFdGqQDHZEbu252kDfLSGnKJ2vWRgbGZTsW5eh1KykOQp6PCg_aem_1NiCeeXw4WKt8RJmXyf4sg

Or, for more information, please contact:

Emily and Jonny at [email protected] or 07531 179246

Follow us on social media for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks:

@sensationalcareprovisions | @the_tor_rox_foundation