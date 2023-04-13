Three great dance shows at Royal & Derngate in Northampton to please all Strictly fans

There is a feast of dance shows coming up at Royal & Derngate in the coming months featuring Strictly professionals. The dance bonanza starts with Anton Du Beke on Friday 21 April, followed by Nadiya and Kai on Saturday 22 April and, last but not least, Johannes Radebe on Monday 22 May.

Strictly Come Dancing legend and judge Anton takes to the stage with his latest show An Evening with Anton Du Beke and Friends. With his live band, special guest singer Lance Ellington, and his dancers, Anton will be performing some of his favourite songs and dances that have inspired his career, and sharing behind the scenes stories from his time on Strictly.

Once Upon A Time is a brand new dance show starring Strictly superstars Nadiya and Kai, on stage together for the first time. This stunning performance highlights their different backgrounds, showcasing their incredible journeys, whilst shining a spotlight on their love affair with dance. It celebrates their wonderful relationship on and off the dance floor, in a lavish production with beautiful choreography and a talented cast of dancers and musicians.

Strictly dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington

Following on from his hugely popular debut tour last year, Johannes Radebe returns to Royal & Derngate in May with his brand new electrifying show Freedom Unleashed. The show sees Johannes joined by a diverse, world-class cast of dancers and singers in this melting pot of South African rhythms and huge party anthems – with a touch of ballroom magic thrown in to make this a pulsating and jubilant celebration of culture, passion and freedom.

For more information check the theatre’s website. Tickets can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Johannes Radebe in Freedom Unleashed