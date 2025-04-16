Three decades on, and still as powerful as ever: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake takes flight once more at Milton Keynes Theatre this week, celebrating 30 years of revolutionising ballet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matthew Bourne’s groundbreaking version of Swan Lake shook up the dance world when it first premiered thirty years ago, and now, it's back in a stunning new revival that still feels as fresh and powerful as ever. This production isn’t just a ballet, it’s an emotional rollercoaster, brought to life by a brilliant new cast and some seriously inventive staging.

Bourne reimagines the classic story through a completely new lens, centring on a lonely Crown Prince trapped by royal expectations and inner turmoil. Gone is the traditional female Swan,instead, the Prince finds himself drawn to a male Swan, who is fierce, gentle, mysterious, and utterly magnetic. The result is a love story that’s raw, passionate, and deeply moving.

The design of the show is just as impressive as the dancing. The stage is sleek but striking, using towering pillars and bold visual choices to create a sense of grandeur without feeling cluttered. Colour plays a big part too: dark tones of black and grey give the Prince’s world a cold regal feel, while bursts of bright colour highlight the power and formality of the throne. In contrast, the world of the Swans feels pure and otherworldly, a perfect visual representation of the Prince’s inner conflict. Projections add a dreamlike touch, and the costumes are stunning: elegant, seductive, and full of character.

If there’s one thing I wished for, it was a live orchestra. While the recorded music worked well, hearing Tchaikovsky’s stunning score played live would have added another layer of magic, bringing even more intensity and emotional depth to the story.

The choreography was nothing short of spectacular. Bourne’s choreography blends classical and modern ballet with influences from Latin American, Spanish, and Russian styles and more, creating a fresh and exciting visual language. But it’s the Swans that truly steal the show. Their movements were graceful yet powerful, sometimes haunting, sometimes wild, and always mesmerising. There was an electric tension in the air whenever they were on stage.

The relationship between the Prince (James Lovell) and the Swan (Jackson Fisch) was particularly moving. Their duets were tender, seductive, and full of emotion. Every gesture felt loaded with meaning, telling a love story through movement alone. It was breathtaking to watch.

This isn’t just a ballet, it is bold, witty, emotional, and at times even comical. It is a piece of theatre that dares to break all the rules. With its all-male swan ensemble and fearless approach to storytelling, it turns tradition on its head and takes the audience on an unforgettable journey.

Whether you’re a ballet fan or brand new to dance theatre, this production of Swan Lake is an absolute must-see.

