This year the Royal Horticultural Society celebrates 60 years of "Britain in Bloom" and "Big Sow Sunday" is part of that celebration.

Lubenham in Bloom warmly invites you to join in with "Big Sow Sunday" for their Seed/Plant/Ideas Swop and Sale on Sunday 7th April from 10.00am until 12.00noon in the Onyx Room at the rear of Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, LE16 9TE

Lubenham in Bloom warmly invites you to join in with their Seed/Plant/Ideas Swop on Sunday 7th April from 10.00am until 12.00noon. This will include Coffee, Tea and Cake. This year, the Royal Horticultural Society celebrates 60 years of Britain in Bloom and this will be our first sharing in that celebration. Already the Lubenham in Bloom team has been hard at work around the village, in spite of the floods, and we are preparing to enter East Midlands in bloom again this year. We welcome volunteers to help us in this work. Have a word with Margaret Richards: 01858468229 or [email protected]

Peter Shelton has offered to sell Garden Tools in aid of the War Memorial and All Saints Church Fabric Fund. Here’s an opportunity to pick up a trowel, fork or spade or garden equipment in excellent condition. Also we shall have a ‘Made in Lubenham Stall’ full of interesting craft items

Big Sow Sunday

Already the Lubenham in Bloom team has been hard at work around the village, in spite of the floods, and we are preparing to enter East Midlands in Bloom again this year. Will we win a Gold award for the third time? We welcome volunteers to help us in this work. Have a word with Margaret Richards: 01858468229 or [email protected]

We are pleased to announce that Peter Shelton, a villager renowned for his refurbished tools and bargains, has offered to sell Garden Tools and equipment in aid of the War Memorial and All Saints Church Fabric Fund. Here's an opportunity to pick up a trowel, fork or spade or garden equipment in excellent condition.