Things to do with your kids this National Children’s Gardening Week at Cherry Lane Garden Centres

To celebrate National Children’s Gardening Week from 24th May – 1st June, Cherry Lane Garden Centres is hosting a variety of events for kids to enjoy to kick start their gardening journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s begin growing! On Tuesday 27th and Thursday 29th May kids can get hands-on gardening experience with a Plant a Seed Workshop, where they’ll plant their own seeds to take home and watch grow – a great way to introduce little ones to the magic of gardening and kickstart their growing journey while they’re young.

Throughout the week, children can take part in our Colouring Competition running all week in Cherry Lane’s cafés. A fun and relaxing activity, easy for budding artists to let their creativity bloom, with the chance to win a brilliant prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Peter Rabbit’s Creature Hunt and follow a trail of clues around the garden centre to spot hidden garden creatures, complete the adventure and enjoy a sweet surprise at the finish line!

This National Children’s Gardening Week (24th May – 1st June), Cherry Lane Garden Centres is hosting a range of events aiming to get children into gardening

Best of all?Every activity is completely free and no need to book! It’s a perfect way to keep the kids entertained during the half-term.

Plant a Giant Sunflower – Tuesday 27th May, 10:30am-3:30pm

Plant a Magic Bean – Thursday 29th May, 10:30am-3:30pm

Watering Can Café Colouring Competition – Running all week (under 9s only)

Peter Rabbit’s Creature Hunt – Running all week

Make memories at your nearest Cherry Lane by finding your nearest here.