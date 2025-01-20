There’s plenty for fans of South Asian film to enjoy at Vue Northampton this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the appetite for South Asian content continues to grow across the UK, Vue Northampton is proud to showcase films from across the region throughout the year.

This month alone, Vue is screening four titles, kickstarting with Sky Force, a gripping story inspired by extraordinary true events surrounding one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan, and Deva (from January 31) which follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

Malayalam movie Praavinkoodu Shappu will be arriving at Vue this week (January 24). Set after hours at a toddy shop, it follows 11 people who have stayed inside, playing cards and drinking all night. When the owner of the shop is found hanging dead in the middle of the shop, SI Santhosh finds himself caught up in a web of mysterious and strange suspects.

Also arriving this month is the Tamil crime drama Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 (from Januar 31), following a loving husband and father drawn into a dangerous crime network.

Scott Norgate, General Manager at Vue Northampton, said: “The appetite for South Asian films continues to soar and Vue is proud to champion this brilliant content. Dedicated film festivals and cultural events celebrating South Asia’s vibrant storytelling, coupled with increasing global recognition and growing audience demand, have helped shine a spotlight on this incredible industry. We’re proud to call ourselves home to so many brilliant South Asian titles this year.”

To find out more, visit the website.