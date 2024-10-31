Theatre Review: Footloose

The popularity of musical theatre continues to grow, with new West End shows such as Mean Girls and MJ the Musical hitting the London stages.

In Northampton, the musical Footloose took to the stage of the Royal & Derngate this week, performed with infectious enthusiasm by the Northampton Musical Theatre Company.

The large, spirited cast captured the joyous energy of the 1980s, proving that musical theatre has a devoted following here too.

Directed by Martyn Knight, this production brought fresh life to the story of Ren McCormack, a city kid who moves to the small town of Bomont, West Virginia, where dancing is banned. Ren, of course, is determined to shake things up.

Cast from NMTC

Knight’s direction cleverly balanced the original film's spirit with nuanced new touches that gave the show its own unique flavour.

Musical Director Rod Liffe added creative flair to the show’s soundscape, and the Footloose band in the pit orchestra performed each piece with skill, highlighting musical nuances that echoed through each scene.

Ell Barnes-Ward brought charisma and grit to Ren, perfectly capturing his rebellious spirit as he battled the town’s conservatism, and delivered a strong vocal. Jemma Adams, as the preacher’s daughter Ariel, delivered an equally strong performance and vocal, conveying Ariel’s struggle between love and her yearning for freedom.

Though Footloose is known for its energetic dancing, this production put greater emphasis on vocal performance.

The ensemble numbers and duets were definite highlights, with the cast delivering each song to a great standard, such as the haunting Somebody’s Eyes performed by Rusty, Wendy-Jo, Urleen and the full ensemble and ‘Holding out for a Hero,’ sung by Ariel, Rusty, Wendy-Jo and Urleen.

Special mention goes to Brett Hanson and Hannah Taylor as Reverend Shaw Moore and Vi Moore, the parents of Ariel, —a real-life husband-and-wife duo who brought genuine warmth to their onstage chemistry and a great vocal to boot.

Harvey Warren also shone as bad boy Chuck Cranston, delivering his lines with charismatic clarity, and Luke White’s portrayal of Willard Hewitt provided comic relief.

Ella Styles brought effervescent energy to her role as Rusty Rodriguez, one of the high school gang, who catches the eye of Willard.

The cast delivered a fresh take on the title number ‘Footloose’ in the finale sung by the whole ensemble which had the audience on their feet singing along.

The set and costume design were vibrant nods to the ‘80s, with choices like the ‘Burger Blast’ evoking a nostalgic Grease vibe. While minimalist, the design transported the audience to Bomont, with the bridge set piece adding an interesting dynamic to the staging.

The cast performed in American accents which added authenticity and a strong sense of place to the performance. However, it sometimes made the dialogue harder to follow, and there were moments when I struggled to fully understand the lines, which impacted my overall grasp of the plot.

A special mention to the cast and crew for pulling off this vibrant production. Northampton Musical Theatre Company continues to deliver terrific performances, a notable feat in today’s challenging theatre landscape.

Footloose continues its run at the Royal & Derngate until Saturday November at the Royal & Derngate.

NMTC’s upcoming productions, Jesus Christ Superstar and the youth section's Beauty and the Beast, are sure to be shows to watch out for.