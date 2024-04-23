Theatre company Fur Coat No Knickers host event to raise funds for their latest new show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The theatre company, who are Associate Artists on Royal & Derngate’s Generate artist development programme, will be showcasing their work at the event.

The evening will include live performances of VANILLA and The Wondering Wombs of Hysterical Women, as well as a screening of their sort film Sour Cherries. There will also be a photography exhibition, Roast Beef, a live Q&A and behind the scenes rehearsal footage.

The fundraising event runs from 6pm to 9pm, with music, drinks and some very tasteful merchandise to purchase. There will be two performances of VANILLA and The Wondering Wombs of Hysterical Woman during the event, starting at 6.30pm and 7.45pm. The tickets can be booked by calling Royal & Derngate’s Box Office on 01604 624811 or via their website at www.royalandderngate.co.uk Tickets cost a minimum of £5 with the option pay more towards the fundraiser.

Fur Coat No Knickers Theatre are a Northamptonshire-based, female-led company. As women in the creative industry, they consider the exploration of female empowerment through performance and art essential to generate real change. They challenge the ideologies, gendered stereotypes, and social taboos that continue to hold women back.

The company is made up of Bethany Henshaw, Charlotte Snow, and Jodie Kindell, three graduates from the University of Northampton. They are currently fundraising to develop their show VANILLA, with the intent of hosting workshops with young adults around Northamptonshire to inform and influence the piece. This will then be toured around the UK, incorporating workshops to explore the themes raised.