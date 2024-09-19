Theatre celebrates new work with GenFest 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal & Derngate’s new work festival – GenFest – returns this Autumn.

The festival, now in its fifth year, is part of the venue’s Generate Artist Development programme, and takes place from Monday 7 to Sunday 13 October, and on Monday 18 November.

GenFest features showcases, new writing, workshops and networking opportunities, all hosted at Royal & Derngate.

The festival is a platform that enables local artists to see their work developed, supported by Royal & Derngate’s Creative Engagement team, and gives theatre-makers a place to test ideas or present a first tour of new work. It is a pillar of the Generate programme, which has been running for 12 years, and has supported almost 30,000 artists across the region.

GenFest features a range of performances from local artists

The opening day features a showcase of up-and-coming talent from the University of Northampton on the Royal stage in One(s) To Watch, and in Lola’s Bar and online, a brand-new audio drama, Promises, from Northampton theatre company Nothing But Roaring, which runs all week.

The first half of the week includes a rehearsed reading of Matthew Gabrielli’s Ghosts of Libertalia - a new play that mixes historical drama and horror, inspired by the legends and realities of 18th century pirates; My Sister Life - a two hander about faith, friendship and unspoken queerness from Maria Telnikoff; and multi-award-nominated comedian Ishi Khan’s new clowning show Strawberry.

Then on the Royal stage on Friday audiences can see Mandem, a tale of friendship, loyalty and laughter from writer Amelia Michaels, while on Saturday Dumb Found Theatre present their offbeat comedy The Day I Got The Horn, and on Sunday new writing group Writing Doesn’t Have To Be Lonely host a showcase of their favourite Work In Progress pieces from the last 12 months.

Northampton’s Fur Coat No Knickers Theatre’s show Vanilla comes to the Royal stage on Mon 18 November with their full show after enjoying a supported scratch night earlier this year.

Opportunities for local artists include a day of casting workshops with former RSC Head of Casting Hannah Miller on Wednesday 9 October in the Vulcan Works, and a Celebration and Networking event on Sunday 13 October in Lola’s Bar.

Tickets for one-to-one sessions and the Q&A with Hannah Miller are free of charge, with tickets for performances, showcases and masterclasses ranging from £5 to £12.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the theatre's website www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.