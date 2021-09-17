Your 2021 pantomime guide for theatres in and around Northamptonshire

2. Royal & Derngate, Northampton

This year’s panto is Dick Whittington, starring TV villain and Eastenders actor Ricky Champ and CBeebies’ Mister Maker Phil Gallagher. Hero Dick Whittington is heading to London to seek his fame, fortune and happiness, but this ‘action-packed adventure’ takes him to the high seas. Filled with ‘fantastic songs, amazing dance routines and plenty of festive fun for all the family’, the Derngate will open their doors on Thursday December 9 until Sunday January 2, 2022. Both matinee and evening performances are available to book now. Prices start from £12 per person and bookings of eight or more should contact the theatre directly. Address: 19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton, NN1 1DP Photo: Kirsty Edmonds