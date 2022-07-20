William Shakespeare’s Richard III set to be performed at Northampton park museum next week

Northampton’s longest running community theatre group will be performing William Shakespeare’s Richard III at a Northampton park museum from next week.

Masque Theatre, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, will be performing the classic tragedy in the courtyard of Abington Park Museum from Thursday, July 28 to Saturday, August 6.

Director John Myhill said: “We were overwhelmed by the turnout for the auditions. It’s exciting to see new talent emerging, alongside respected and established Masque members, in what is going to be a dark, funny and thrilling production.”

Masque Theatre's James Lickman as Buckingham and Isaac Griggs as Richard III.

The play centres on the schemes of Richard of Gloucester and his desire to be King - letting nobody, not even his own family, get in the way.

Richard - clever, malicious and charming in equal measure - exploits the weaknesses and petty rivalries of those surrounding him as he attempts to claw his way to the top.

Masque newcomer Isaac Griggs takes on the titular character, with James Lickman as Buckingham, Nicola Osborne as Queen Elizabeth, Sue Whyte as Margaret, Jan Stoppani as Duchess of York and Carmen Simoni as Lady Anne taking on the leading roles in a cast of 29.

Masque Theatre has put on summer Shakespeare productions annually since being founded in the 1930s, including ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ in 2021.

Tickets for Richard III are on sale at £12 each, with family tickets and concessions available. Online booking fees may apply.

The production involves simulated violence and use of weapons, and parental guidance is advised.