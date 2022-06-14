UK’s longest-running burlesque show arrives at Northampton’s Old Savoy next month

The UK’s longest-running Burlesque show is back bigger than ever...and it’s coming to Northampton’s Old Savoy next month.

The producers of An Evening of Burlesque describe the show as “a good old-fashioned variety show that blends stylish cabaret, circus and burlesque” and its UK tour comes to The Old Savoy on Saturday 23 July.

“It’s time to ‘roll up, roll up’ for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour,” says James Taylor or Entertainers, the same theatre production company that has brought smash hits The Magic of Motown, Lost in Music, Fastlove, The Rocket Man and Thank You to the Music to the stage over the past 17 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Pawel Spolnicki

James says that An Evening of Burlesque has experienced a huge resurgence in popularity following the pandemic.

“I think the country as a whole needs a night out where they can leave all their worries at the door and come and laugh, sing along and generally have a really great time – and An Evening of Burlesque just so happens to fit that bill perfectly.

“An Evening of Burlesque takes its roots from the art form that was hugely popular during Victorian times which poked fun at the classics.”

“Expect an extravganza of glitz and glamour featuring feathers and fabulous costumes but, most of all, fun,” promises James. “The production is back on tour and, this year, it’s bigger than ever.”

An Evening of Burlesque at The Old Savoy on July 23

It picks from the finest selection of specialty artistes, cabaret and circus stars, comedians and champagne showgirls,” says James.