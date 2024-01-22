Theatre group CEO highlights ‘incredible work’ going on in schools across Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A theatre group CEO has highlighted the “incredible work” going on in schools across Northampton at the moment, to enhance their performing arts education.

It was announced a couple of weeks ago by the Royal Shakespeare Company that two Northampton-based schools – Northampton Academy and Kingsthorpe College – had been selected as their associate schools.

As part of this collaboration, Silhouette Youth, a theatre company in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, is the theatre partner of those schools – helping to develop the way Shakespeare is taught.

Leigh Wolmarans, the CEO and artistic director at Silhouette Youth Theatre, was a head teacher of two primary schools before he made the switch to performing arts. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Leigh Wolmarans, the CEO and artistic director at Silhouette Youth Theatre, was the head teacher of two primary schools before he made the switch to performing arts five years ago.

When asked how he feels that two Northampton schools are now RSC associates and his theatre group gets to partner with them, Leigh said: “It’s brilliant and the schools have made a commitment to shape theatre in a different way.

“It will transform how they teach Shakespeare, with teacher training, performances and supporting students who want to go into the industry.”

Leigh praised the Royal Shakespeare Company for helping to make teaching relevant and entertaining for the students.

Northampton Academy and Kingsthorpe College are now associate schools of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Not only does this collaboration make performing arts more accessible, but it will enable students to go and see RSC productions live for a more affordable price.

The ‘next generation project’ will also assist those who want to take it a step further and develop a career in theatre – whether that is in on-stage performing, directing, or behind the scenes roles.

“It’s a great step in the right direction,” said Leigh, who explained that schools will have access to training, industry professionals, their space in Weston Favell, and the opportunity to put on a production collectively once a year.

To add to the excitement, the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s ‘First Encounters Romeo and Juliet’ production will be performing live at Weston Favell Shopping Centre in the near future.

Silhouette Youth’s production of The Tempest is also coming up and the community are welcome to come and see it.

Finally, the theatre company has been working with the Northampton Primary Academy and Preston Hedges Academy Trusts to bring Merchant of Venice and Macbeth to the Royal stage.