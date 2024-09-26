‘The show must go on’: Royal & Derngate CEO speaks out following £1.1m major works to tackle RAAC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The CEO of the Royal & Derngate has spoken out following the £1.1 million major works to tackle the unfortunate RAAC discovery, as the majority of spaces have now reopened after a year.

It was at the start of September last year that the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete was found in the foyers, which resulted in closure and the postponement of performances.

Many spaces reopened by October 24 last year, with scaffolding in place and alternative routes into the buildings to protect the public from the most affected areas.

The main focus of this busy summer of work was the “huge task” of reinforcing the foyer to ensure complete safety without the support of scaffolding.

Now, almost exactly a year on from the initial discovery, the majority of the Royal & Derngate foyer spaces and facilities have reopened ahead of a jam-packed autumn and winter.

“It feels brilliant,” Jo told the Chronicle & Echo. “The team is really enjoying moving about the space. The main impact is welcoming audiences for shows.

“They have been so patient with using different entrances and exits. Using the bars and milling around is a really important part of people’s time at the theatre.

“We’ve missed that sense of community and the buzz of everyone being together before a show. It’s given our hearts a real lift.”

Jo shared that they have received lovely feedback, and the CEO has found it amusing to see how much comfort people find in using certain bars and toilets that they have become accustomed to over the decades.

“Social impacts financial,” Jo explained. “People being able to comfortably get to the bars helps. It’s really important to theatres that people can buy refreshments and merchandise, and have the full experience.”

When asked to summarise the past year, the CEO said that their RAAC closure reminded them of the challenges faced during the pandemic – which they assumed would not happen again.

“It has been difficult and we’ve had to use imaginative thinking,” she continued. “Our partnership with West Northamptonshire Council has been critical. They’ve been at the top of their game in finding solutions, and sought advice and input from people who have worked on RAAC in hospitals.”

There were talks about the potential of completely replacing the Royal & Derngate roof, which was estimated to cost £2.3 million and would have seen the theatre close for 12 to 18 months.

Jo was pleased to learn they were not going ahead with that option and said: “We were really, really relieved. It would have been a much longer closure and a very different outcome.

“We plan in advance and a year to 18 months closed would have been really challenging. We are a really important part of the town centre. With the cultural regeneration, it would have been awful for our audiences and the wider town. It would have left a big hole.”

The final works are set to be complete by Christmas. The basement is now being restored, after being an important place for the scaffolding structure that has now been removed. They are getting closer to welcoming back the young people who utilise this space.

There are other areas of the Royal to be completed. It was always the plan to work on these at a later date, as they were not as essential in enabling people to move around the building.

“We have prided ourselves on being resilient and riding the rollercoaster,” Jo concluded. “And RAAC was a dip. We always knew the show must go on.”

The Royal & Derngate is pleased to offer their full service again at an “exciting time for the town” with its ongoing regeneration works – and Jo says it “feels like a new start for Northampton”.