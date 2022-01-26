The international smash hit musical 'Six' comes to Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre

The multi-award-winning musical 'Six' makes its royal entrance at the Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton next month.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, 'Six' sees the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is rebellious red. Think you know the rhyme? Think again… Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!

This international smash hit show was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and has truly become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Now - whilst it continues its sold-out UK Tour - Six is also enjoying its new West End home at the Vaudeville Theatre, and has finally opened on Broadway, and recently reopened at the

Sydney Opera House.

Six was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the 'Whatsonstage Awards' and was invited to perform on the results show of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and BBC’s Children in Need Appeal Show.

The touring Queens will be played by Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Caitlin Tipping (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anne of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard) and Elena Gyasi (Catherine Parr), with Alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee, Harriet Watson and Super Swing Natalie Pilkington. The cast are backed by the show’s all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

Six takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday, February 15 to Saturday, February 19 with performances at 8pm on Tuesday and Thursday, 6pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday and Friday, and 4pm and 8pm on Saturday.