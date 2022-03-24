That'll Be The Day musical is celebrating 35 years and it's coming Northampton's Derngate theatre in April

The UK’s longest running rock and roll show, That’ll Be The Day, celebrates its 35th anniversary with an incredible national tour… and it’s coming to Northampton next month.

From humble beginnings 35 years ago touring the UK in a transit van, the show has gone from strength to strength and is this year celebrating its huge 35th Anniversary.

That’ll Be The Day usually performs around 200 shows a year in major venues including 5 sell out shows at the London Palladium, with last year being the longest time away since the show began. The anniversary tour will kick off by returning to the last venue they played in 2020, Weston-Super-Mare, and the cast and crew can’t wait to get back on the road performing for the show’s extremely loyal fan base.

The legendary show has already performed to over five million people over the last three and a half decades, including several super fans that have seen the show over 500 times and three people that have seen the show an incredible 1,000 times.

Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, That’ll Be The Day takes its audience on a rollercoaster ride through the ‘golden’ age of Rock and Roll and Pop, mixing brilliant vocals and superb musicianship with impersonations and hilarious comedy routines.

The 35th anniversary show will be infused with the same unique formula that fans have come to know and love, promising some old favourites and of course brand new material complete with some very special surprises - a guaranteed night of nostalgia and laughs!

Over the years That’ll Be The Day has collected over a million pounds for many charities including Childline and Help for Heroes. The ‘Make a Wish’ foundation is the latest charity to benefit from the show’s bucket collections by over £350,000.