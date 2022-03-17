A new best of Strictly stage show is heading out on tour across the UK and it will be stopping off in Northampton.

‘Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing' will feature Strictly 2020 finalist and EastEnders star Maisie Smith, together with Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.

They will be joined by the Strictly professional dancers Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Smith will star in the tour.

Live music will be performed by The Wanted’s Max George, who competed in the 2020 series.

The 35-date tour will run in June and July this year, with a Northampton date at Royal & Derngate on Monday, June 27.

Maisie Smith said: “I’m very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more, especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour.

“To be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat.“

The show is coming to Northampton in June.

Rhys Stephenson added: “I have absolutely loved every moment of my Strictly experience so far, so I’m thrilled to be appearing in Strictly Presents.

“I can’t wait to dance again and give fans an insight into my dancing journey on the show.“

‘Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing’ will give audiences a chance to “go behind the glitterball and into the sparkly world of Strictly” - with the celebrities and professional dancers giving a unique insight into the TV show via choreography and storytelling.

Fans will hear some of the celebrities’ stories as they relive their experiences on the TV show.

The show will take audiences into the Strictly ballroom and beyond with dances, group routines, songs and stories.