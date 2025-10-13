Smash-hit musical Matilda returns to stage with a bang at Leicester's Curve Theatre

Accompanied by my eight-year-old son, we made the 40 minute trip from our West Northants home to the heart of Leicester city centre where the Curve sits in the Cultural Quarter.

Opened in 2008 by Her Majesty The Queen, the award-winning building is spectacular to the point where my child my open mouthed when he saw it.

Parking was super easy – a multi story right next door to the Curve with theatre staff inside even validating your ticket to avoid any queues at the parking machine at the end of the night.

A hop, skip and a jump and we were into the the theatre where we were warmly welcomed by staff just inside the door.

The atmosphere was buzzing, with a full Green Room Cafe and an atmospheric stage bar area but the queues. Thankfully we were there in good time and the queues were manageable which made it all very relaxing.

We were both very excited for our night out together in the city and my son was desperate for the show to start. We explored the theatre as much as we could including waving to the orchestra down below the stage – the hidden heroes!

Matilda the Musical was a sell out success during its first tour in 2018/19. Leicester is the first stop for the multi award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by Roald Dahl.

It will tour 15 theatres across the UK between now and January 2027.

It’s been 15 years since Matilda opened at the Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with performances in 100 cities across 17 countries worldwide, delighting over 12 million people.

Settling down in our seats, the opening set was impressive and we didn’t have to wait long before the amazing cast burst into song on stage.

Our Matilda for the evening, Sanna Kurihara, was captivating. She dominated the stage with presence and an incredible voice for her young years.

The story followed the traditional Matilda script – an ‘extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny’.

Songs included all the favourites – Miracle, Naughty, Bruce, Revolting Children and our favourite When I Grow Up which I’ve been humming ever since.

Huge shout out to Richard Hurst who played an incredible Miss Trunchball with comical fashion, an audience favourite.

Scene highlights included the infamous swinging of the pigtails where the little girl was seemingly flung into the air before landing in a heap back on the stage, to huge applause. I’ve still no idea how they did it but it was brilliant.

Stand out performances also for Mr and Mrs Wormwood (Adam Stafford and Rebecca Thornhill), as well as the legendary Bruce (Brodie Robinson) who somehow managed to make an entire chocolate cake disappear on stage.

The swing scene accompanied by When I Grow Up can’t fail to make you smile, and feel a little emotional...there were plenty of laughs and a few surprises throughout.

From beginning to end, it was just fantastic. We left grinning from ear to ear and would not hesitate to recommend this show to anyone.

The majority of the audience for the evening performance we attended were adults, showing that this isn’t just for the young.

I imagine tickets have flown but catch any remaining tickets if you’re lucky enough here – on stage at Leicester until October 25.