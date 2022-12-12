Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton introduces new Mobile Connect audio system

Royal & Derngate has introduced a new audio system that audiences can access through their own personal device, such as a smart phone and tablet, to enhance sound for the hard of hearing. The same system can also be used at audio described events for visually impaired customers to access a helpful commentary.

The system, Sennheiser Mobile Connect, is available in all auditoria at Royal & Derngate, along with both screens at the venue’s cinema, Northampton Filmhouse.

Mobile Connect enables the venue to provide Audio Description for certain performances or films, which are indicated in the brochure or on the theatre and Filmhouse websites, and Audio Enhancement for all shows and screenings. These streams can be listened to using customers’ own smartphones or tablets and headphones.

To use Mobile Connect people simply download the free Sennheiser Mobile Connect App from either the Apple Store or Google Play and, when in the building, connect to the R&D - Mobile Connect WiFi. Once in the relevant auditorium or cinema screen, they can then open the app and scan a QR code, in order to access the service they require, selecting either Audio Enhancement, or Audio Description for designated events.

Mobile packs are available to borrow, for a refundable deposit, for anyone who does not have a suitable device of their own to use, and headphones are available to purchase. The system is straight forward to use and instructions are available, but Front of House staff have been specially trained and are on hand to ensure a seamless experience for customers and to help anyone who needs some additional guidance to get started.

Marketing, Sales and Development Director Chris Evans commented: “Accessibility is very important to the organisation and we are continually looking for ways to improve access for all our customers. By investing in this new audio technology we hope that we can make it easier for everyone to enjoy our shows and films to the full.”