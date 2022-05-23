Peppa Pig live tour coming to Northampton for four shows next month

Peppa Pig is coming to Northampton.

A live tour of one of the most popular children’s TV shows is coming to Northampton next month.

‘Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever!’ will take to the stage at Royal & Derngate for four morning and afternoon shows - perfect for little ones - in June.

The show, which will also visit other places across the UK, promises to be “packed full of songs, games and laughter”.

A spokesman for the show said: “Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - it’s going to be her best day ever.

“Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures.

“From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more.”

Over the past 10 years, Peppa Pig Live have created six hugely successful productions, which have been seen by more than 1.5 million people in the UK alone.

Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played eight consecutive West End Christmas seasons.

Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever takes to the Derngate stage on Wednesday 29 June at 1pm and 4pm and Thursday 30 June at 10am and 1pm.